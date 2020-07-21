Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radisson adds six hotels in Africa in bet on future growth

Radisson Hotel Group has added six hotels to its African portfolio, the company said on Tuesday, as it pushes ahead with its expansion strategy on the continent despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:34 IST
Radisson adds six hotels in Africa in bet on future growth
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Radisson Hotel Group has added six hotels to its African portfolio, the company said on Tuesday, as it pushes ahead with its expansion strategy on the continent despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Global hotel chains, including Marriot International and Hyatt Hotels, have increased investments in Africa, which has some of the world's only growing economies even after the impact of the pandemic, and a rising middle class.

The addition of the new properties in Mali, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and two in South Africa means Radisson manages nearly 100 hotels in 32 African markets. "We aim to further accelerate our presence across the continent through conversions, especially as liquidity remains a critical challenge," said Ramsay Rankoussi, Radisson's vice president for development in Africa and Turkey.

"We have revisited our brand architecture to enable us to quickly integrate existing hotels to our network." He did not give any figure for the amount invested.

The first of the new hotels will open in Bamako, Mali within the next six months with the last - a 258-room facility in Nigeria's capital Abuja - is expected to launch in 2024. Grounded airlines and tight travel restrictions meant to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have hit the hospitality sector hard.

In Africa, the safari and wildlife tourism sector - a major draw for international travelers - has seen widespread job losses.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 students appeared for KEAM exam test positive for coronavirus

Two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM examination at two different exam centres tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the ...

Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs

Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as the American actress alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss. Heard, 34, ...

Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in Chinas Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community. At a review meeting of the Sub...

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020