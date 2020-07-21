Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stands with India against continued Chinese military aggression: Lawmaker

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's remarks came as the US House of Representatives agreed to consider his bipartisan congressional resolution that urged China to work towards de-escalating the situation at the border with India through existing diplomatic mechanisms and not by force. The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:51 IST
US stands with India against continued Chinese military aggression: Lawmaker
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CongressmanRaja)

The US stands with its friends, partners, and allies like India against the continued Chinese military aggression, an influential lawmaker said on Tuesday. Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's remarks came as the US House of Representatives agreed to consider his bipartisan congressional resolution that urged China to work towards de-escalating the situation at the border with India through existing diplomatic mechanisms and not by force.

The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The resolution expresses significant concern about continued military aggression by China along its border with India and in other parts of the world. "I'm glad that the House has agreed to consider my bipartisan amendment urging the Government of the People's Republic of China to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control with India through diplomacy, not force," Krishnamoorthi said.

"China's continued military aggression along the Indian border and in other areas in the Indo-Pacific region poses a threat to regional and global security. We stand with our friends, partners, and allies like India against this continued Chinese military aggression," said the Indian American lawmaker. Other co-sponsors of the Congressional resolution are Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and lawmakers Frank Pallone, Tom Suozzi, Ted Yoho, George Holding, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Haley Stevens, and Steve Chabot.

On Monday, the House of Representatives unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea. China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 students appeared for KEAM exam test positive for coronavirus

Two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM examination at two different exam centres tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the ...

Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs

Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as the American actress alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss. Heard, 34, ...

Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in Chinas Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community. At a review meeting of the Sub...

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020