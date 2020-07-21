Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:00 IST
Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada
Saygagul Sauytbay, another Uyghur witness. Image Credit: ANI

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community. At a review meeting of the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development at the House of Common of Canada, the members were joined by Uyghur victims via video conferencing, who exposed China's worst atrocities on them.

Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C. said, "Since 2017, up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang have been strapped up probably largest incarceration of an ethnic-religious minority since the holocaust". He added, "Researchers have described this campaign as cultural genocide. Now, new research has strong evidence that Beijing's action in Xinjiang also meet the physical genocide criteria cited on Section D of Article II of the United Nations Convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide" imposing measures intended to prevent births within the targeted group".

Kamila Talendibaevai, whose husband Huseyincan Celil, a Canadian citizen, was sentenced to life in a Chinese prison for founding a political party to work on behalf of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang province in 2006, also joined via video conference as a witness. Celil has been languishing in jail for nearly 14 years without access to a lawyer. China has refused to acknowledge his Canadian citizenship or grant him access to consular services since his arrest.

Kamila told the sub-committee, "Since 2006, I don't have any communication with him. It's been 14 years now. He doesn't even have consular access and we are in regular touch with the Canadian embassy in China". Saygagul Sauytbay, another Uyghur witness who was forcibly put in a concentration camp in Xinjiang also joined via video conference. She said, "In the concentration camp where I was imprisoned there were about 2500 people and all of them were innocent people, who were sent to those concentration camps with fake claims. The age range of people imprisoned was between 13 to 18 years old".

She added, "The people were handcuffed and every corner of the prison cell had CCTV cameras and in the middle of the prison cell had one big CCTV camera and all corridors had cameras as well and they were controlling us 24 hours a day". "The prisoners were forced to learn Chinese traditions, Chinese culture, songs and prisoners were forced to praise the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping," the witness told the Sub-committee while adding the Uyghur women were raped and tortured at these concentration camps.

Jacob Kovalio, a professor of Chinese history at Carleton University said, "There has to be more cooperation and coordination with regards to the applying pressure on China so that the Uyghur situation improves". "The UK last week announced that it was abandoning its 5G network with Huawei and moving to Japan - the Japanese technology and companies. The democracies - Canada, the United States, Europe, and Japan should do more to reinforce and impressing upon Chinese regime, first and foremost Xi Jinping, what we are all about, because this is a dire threat not only to Uyghur, first and foremost of course, but also to the rest of the democratic world", he added.

The Uyghurs are recognized as native to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China. They are considered to be one of China's 55 officially recognized ethnic minorities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020