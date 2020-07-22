Left Menu
People News Roundup: Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says John Cleese; Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case and more

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

Updated: 22-07-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says John Cleese; Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese

John Cleese does not have much time for political correctness or cancel culture, and as for the state of the world? It's completely hopeless, the former "Monty Python" star says. Instead, Cleese, 80, is promising "a short selection of Peruvian burial ditties," when he presents a comedic live-stream plus Q&A session from London next month.

Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labeled him a "wife beater".

Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump. "#Preggers," wrote the "Bang, Bang" singer on her Instagram account, beside a photo of her wearing a bejeweled bra while cradling her naked belly.

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

UK to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference- The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference in Britain, The Times newspaper reported. The government is preparing to push ahead with a new counter-espionage legislation...

Britain nears abandoning Brexit trade deal hope - The Telegraph

Britain and the European Union will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnsons July deadline, The Telegraph reported.The UK governments assumption is that there will not be a deal, ...

Trump: Americans should wear a mask when they cannot keep social distance

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In his fi...

New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends federal agents

The mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take President Donald Trump to court if he sent U.S. government agents to police their cities, but both predicted he would not follow through on a threat that has sparked wi...
