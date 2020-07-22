Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack helicopter being flight tested: Rostec

Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack transport helicopter is already being flight-tested, Andrey Boginskiy, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:35 IST
Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack helicopter being flight tested: Rostec
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], July 22 (Sputnik/ ANI): Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack transport helicopter is already being flight-tested, Andrey Boginskiy, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik. "Aircraft construction is going on simultaneously with the design and development work. The national helicopter manufacturing center has already started [test] flights. We are actively working on the new locator, so that batch production could start by the fall," Boginskiy said.

Rostec Aviation Cluster Industrial Director Anatoliy Serdyukov, in his turn, explained that the technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into consideration the experience gained in military conflicts. In particular, the combat capabilities of the helicopter were boosted thanks to the introduction of high-altitude increased-power engines, a new supporting system, expanded composition of weapons and enhanced protection. "The first phase of the tests is set to be completed in November. Later, two new vehicles of this type will be tested as well," Serdyukov said. (Sputnik/ ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speaker's plea before the apex court registry.

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speakers plea before the apex court registry....

Contempt proceedings: SC issues notices to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Th...

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: HC asks CBI to reply to Brajesh Thakur's appeal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the CBI on an appeal filed by Brajesh Thakur challenging his conviction and jail term in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020