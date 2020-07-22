Australia's Victoria records 484 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Australia's Victoria state has registered a record 484 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, more than the entire country's all-time high of 469 cases registered on March 28, the state's Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday. "There are 6,739 cases of coronavirus in Victoria, that is 484 new cases. But the number might change tomorrow, as there is about 30 that will come off from yesterday's total in that process we go through each night," Andrews said at a briefing.

According to the premier, two people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total state's toll to 44. At the same time, nine in ten symptomatic residents failed to self-isolate properly, Andrews said.

"From 3,810 cases, which are the cases between July 7 and July 21, I am very unhappy and very sad to have to report that nearly nine in 10 -- or 3,400 cases -- did not isolate between when they first felt sick and when they went to get a test," he said. The Victorian authorities have previously reintroduced quarantine-related restrictions amid a surge in new cases of the infection.