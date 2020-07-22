Now it's time for India-US partnership to realise its full potential: USIBC president

At a time when coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc across the world, it is a moment for the India-US partnership to realise its full potential, said US-India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Biswal on Wednesday. Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, Biswal said, "COVID-19 pandemic has tested traditional alliances and international institutions. However, with crisis comes clarity. For US-India partnership, it is a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential."

"Today, USIBC stands not only as a champion for trade between the US and India. USIBC is a champion of fundamental ties that bind us, ties of shared values, of shared aspirations and a trusted partnership that will carry forward the ambitions of both nations and its people," she added. She underlined that USIBC is ready to usher investment and generate opportunities which can help to create inclusive growth between India and the US.

"USIBC is ready to help usher in the investment, build the factories and generate the opportunities that can expand the circle of opportunity and create inclusive growth," Biswal said. (ANI)