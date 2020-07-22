U.S. was 'late to the party' in the Arctic, says Pompeo

U.S. was 'late to the party' in the Arctic, says PompeoReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:36 IST
The United States and allies have been too slow to react to Chinese and Russian interests in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Danish public broadcaster DR in a recorded interview on Wednesday.
"I think we have all been a little bit naive to watch not only the Russians but the Chinese interest there continue to become more and more aggressive," Pompeo told DR during a diplomatic visit in Copenhagen.
"We are a little late. That's alright, I've been late to parties before and had a great time. We'll succeed."
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Chinese
- Arctic
- Russian
- Copenhagen
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok
US 'looking at' banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps, says Pompeo
Uproar over Chinese Ambassador's meeting with Nepal's President Bhandari and politicians
US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo
Chinese students take gruelling university entrance exam after COVID-19 wait