Man yells racial slur at Black teen who offered doughnut

Police in a picturesque coastal community in Massachusetts are investigating after a white man yelled racial slurs at a Black teenager who had offered him a doughnut. The 14-year-old boy's mother, Adama Barry, says her son was with two white friends in downtown Newburyport last week giving away excess doughnuts they had bought at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts. She was not with him.

When the boys offered a doughnut to one man, he used the slur, she told The Boston Globe on Tuesday. “He was asking him, 'Do you want a doughnut?' and he went off,” Barry said.

A witness recorded part of the confrontation on cellphone video. City Marshal Mark Murray, the community's top law enforcement officer, told The Newburyport Daily News investigators were able to identify the man based on his license plate.

“The Newburyport Police Department is actively investigating this incident, using all resources at our disposal,” Murray said..