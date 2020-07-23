Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla makes USD 104M profit in 2Q despite factory shutdown

Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its US assembly plant to post a surprising USD 104 million net profit for the second quarter. That still beat estimates of USD 5.15 billion. The company said its progress in the first half of the year has positioned it for success in the second half as production output continues to improve.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:51 IST
Tesla makes USD 104M profit in 2Q despite factory shutdown
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its US assembly plant to post a surprising USD 104 million net profit for the second quarter. It was the company's fourth-straight positive quarter, qualifying it to be included in the S&P 500 index of corporate titans. A decision on that will be made later.

Local government restrictions forced the electric car and solar panel maker to close its only US assembly factory in Fremont, California, from March 23 to May 11. The company paid roughly 10,000 workers for part of the shutdown and continued health care and other benefits.

Excluding one-time items such as USD 347 million in stock-based compensation, Tesla made USD 2.18 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of a break-even quarter, according to FactSet. Revenue was down 4.9 per cent from a year ago to USD 6.04 billion for the quarter. That still beat estimates of USD 5.15 billion.

The company said its progress in the first half of the year has positioned it for success in the second half as production output continues to improve. Telsa also said it has picked a site for its second U.S. assembly plant, although the location wasn't released.

The Austin, Texas, area appeared to be the front-runner but Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a possibility. The surprising profit, compared with a USD 408 million loss a year ago, pushed Tesla's shares up 5.1 per cent to USD 1,674.09 in after-hours trading.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Italy approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy

The Italian government approved 25-billion euros 28.93 billion of extra spending late on Wednesday, the third major cash injection to try to support its battered economy since the start of the countrys coronavirus outbreak. The new stimulus...

Canada court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. invalid, cites detention risk

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rig...

Assam's Covid tally crosses 27,000-mark with 972 new cases

With 972 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 27,744.Out of these new cases, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup M and 51 from Jorhat.The total number ...

House votes on statues of Confederates, racist chief justice

The House moved toward a vote Wednesday on removing from the US Capitol statues of Confederate heroes, including Robert E. Lee, and a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020