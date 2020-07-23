Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Colorado authorities add hate crime charge against man who attacked Sikh-American store owner

Authorities in Colorado state of the US will add a hate crime charge against an individual who had brutally attacked a Sikh-American store owner in April and told him to "go back to your country".

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:14 IST
US: Colorado authorities add hate crime charge against man who attacked Sikh-American store owner
Image Credit: Pxhere Image Credit: Representative Image

Authorities in Colorado state of the US will add a hate crime charge against an individual who had brutally attacked a Sikh-American store owner in April and told him to "go back to your country". Sikh civil-rights organization Sikh Coalition said it has been informed that the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has decided to add a hate crime charge against Eric Breemen, who will now be charged with multiple counts -- now including a bias-motivated crime -- in the violent April 29 assault on Lakhwant Singh.

Singh said he is very grateful to "everyone -- Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike" who stood with him and his family in this incredibly difficult time and appreciates the Jefferson County authorities for hearing his story and, "through these charges, recognizing the role that hate played in my horrible attack". Singh was brutally attacked at the store he owns with his wife in April when Breemen entered the shop and began harassing the couple, the Sikh Coalition had said. Breemen damaged numerous items and repeatedly told the couple to "go back to your country".

When Breemen left the store, Singh followed him outside to take a photo of his license plate so that he could report the abuse but he struck Singh with his vehicle, throwing him several feet across the parking lot, causing multiple injuries. Following his arrest, Breemen had told police that he had attacked an "Arab" man. The Sikh Coalition had called for authorities to bring formal hate crime charges against the assailant. The organization said more than 2,600 people sent emails to Jefferson County District Attorney Peter Weir urging him to pursue a hate crime charge. In addition, 29 organizations joined a sign-on letter earlier this month urging for the same, and many others signed and delivered additional petitions from across the world.

"The decision to add a bias-motivated charge against Breemen is a resounding victory not just for Singh, but for minority communities who are threatened by bias and bigotry every day," Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur said. "Adding these charges sends a clear message: Hatred is not welcome in Jefferson County, and those who are targeted for being different know that this community will acknowledge it and stand with them in solidarity," she said. The Sikh Coalition has said that Sikh Americans remain hundreds of times more likely to experience bigotry, bias, and backlash than their fellow Americans.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine; now peace is being established in entire N-E region:PM.

Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...

Rossari Biotech makes stellar stock market debut; lists with premium of 58 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday and jumped nearly 58 per cent against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57...

Study explains how neurons reshape inside body fat to boost its calorie-burning capacity

Many previous research papers have suggested that one can lose fat by eating less or moving more. However, despite studying it for decades, the biology underlying this equation remains mysterious. What really ignites the breakdown of stored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020