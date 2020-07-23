Left Menu
PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:45 IST
Brazil reports nearly 68,000 virus infections
Brazil's health ministry has reported a record 67,860 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. The previous mark for one day was 54,771, set June 19.

The new high reported Wednesday comes as some regions of the South American nation are partially reopening for business while others that had previously controlled the spread of the virus are seeing increases. Brazil has counted more than 82,700 deaths from COVID-19 and 2.2 million confirmed infections.

One of the infected is President Jair Bolsonaro, who said earlier Wednesday that he has tested positive for the virus for the third time in two weeks.

