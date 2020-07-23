Left Menu
Man armed with grenade takes policeman hostage in Ukraine

A man armed with a grenade escaped arrest on Thursday and took a senior Ukrainian policeman hostage in the central city of Poltava, a government minister said. It was the second hostage-taking in Ukraine in three days. "Negotiations are ongoing to force the attacker to surrender to the police without harming himself or others," Gerashchenko said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:57 IST
Representative image

A man armed with a grenade escaped arrest on Thursday and took a senior Ukrainian policeman hostage in the central city of Poltava, a government minister said.

It was the second hostage-taking in Ukraine in three days. On Tuesday, an armed man held 13 people captive on a bus for hours before releasing them. Police on Thursday were trying to arrest a man suspected of hijacking a vehicle when he took out a grenade and threatened to kill one of the officers, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

After negotiations, the man exchanged the police officer for a police colonel and drove off with him in a car provided by police. "Negotiations are ongoing to force the attacker to surrender to the police without harming himself or others," Gerashchenko said.

