Clear about challenges China poses not only for India but for world: British High Commissioner to India

British High Commissioner to India, Sir Philip Barton, on Thursday, said his country was clear about the challenges posed by China to India and the world. "We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. But we want to work with China. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea," Sir Philip Barton said.

China's decision to impose the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong with an aim to crush dissent has come under severe criticism. Condemning China's new security law, the British government had earlier this month said it would offer eligible Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in the United Kingdom and ultimately apply for citizenship.

The law dramatically broadens the powers of local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute, and punish dissenters. In vague language, it criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers. People convicted of such crimes can face sentences of up to life in prison.