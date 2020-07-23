Greece: Firefighters race to stop blaze during lull in wind

Left Menu
The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city of Corinth had been contained and that there was no "active front" early Thursday but more than 250 firefighters, four planes and four helicopters were putting out flames as winds were expected to pick up later in the day. Several seaside areas were evacuated late Wednesday, in an area that has many summer homes and is popular with retirees.

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting ablaze for the second day in southern Greece on Thursday that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes. The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city of Corinth had been contained and that there was no "active front" early Thursday but more than 250 firefighters, four planes and four helicopters were putting out flames as winds were expected to pick up later in the day.

Several seaside areas were evacuated late Wednesday, in an area that has many summer homes and is popular with retirees. Most evacuated residents were bussed to nearby beaches and no injuries were reported.

The fire burned farmland as well as pine and olive trees and gutted or seriously damaged around 10 homes, local officials said.

