Britain to work "energetically" to try to reach EU deal -UK chief negotiator
Britain will work "energetically" to reach an agreement with the European Union on the pair's future relationship, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday. "Obviously we must prepare for every outcome and it is possible that we won't reach an agreement, but we're going to work very energetically to try to do so," he told Sky News. Frost said that he had a good relationship with the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier.Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:00 IST
Frost said that he had a good relationship with the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier. "It's been very nice to meet face to face," he said.
