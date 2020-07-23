Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat Mission till July 22: MEA

Over 7.88 lakh Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have returned under Vande Bharat Mission till July 22, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Addressing the regular weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said 1,03,976 Indians who have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh through land borders

"As of July 22, under the Vande Bharat Mission a total of 7,88, 217 Indian Nationals have returned and this includes 1,03,976 Indians who have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh through land borders," he said. The government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stuck in foreign countries due to suspension of flights owing to coronavirus pandemic. The mission is in its fourth phase now.

Srivastava said that in the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, 1197 flights have been scheduled so far including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights. "These flights are operated by Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. They cover 29 countries. They'll be reaching 34 airports in India," he said. (ANI)