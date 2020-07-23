Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian judge convicts ex-firefighter in 1980s murders

Gee's home was bombed in 1984, as was the Family Court registry building where Warwick's cases were heard. The home of Justice Ray Watson, the third judge to issue orders against Warwick, was then bombed, killing his wife, Pearl.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:56 IST
Australian judge convicts ex-firefighter in 1980s murders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 73-year-old former firefighter was convicted Thursday in a series of murders and bombings in Sydney during the 1980s that terrorized Australia's legal fraternity. Leonard Warwick's targets between 1980 and 1985 included judges and a church congregation, the court ruled.

New South Wales state Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling found Warwick guilty in the shooting murder of a judge and two bombing murders, including of a judge's wife, and other offenses. He was found not guilty in the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Stephen Blanchard.

Garling heard the trial without a jury. Warwick had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Although Warwick was considered a suspect early in the investigation, he wasn't arrested until July 2015.

Prosecutor Ken McKay contended that the crimes were "inextricably linked" to drawn-out Family Court proceedings involving Warwick and his ex-wife, Andrea Blanchard, which ran from 1979 to 1986. Blanchard testified that Warwick said Family Court Justice David Opas "won't be there much longer," weeks before he was fatally shot at his home in 1980.

Opas was the first judge to deal with the Warwick case. Justice Richard Gee took over the case, also making numerous orders against Warwick. Gee's home was bombed in 1984, as was the Family Court registry building where Warwick's cases were heard.

The home of Justice Ray Watson, the third judge to issue orders against Warwick, was then bombed, killing his wife, Pearl. Prosecutors said those incidents were "book-ended" by violent events related to Warwick's former wife: — the shooting of her brother and a car bomb at the previous home of her lawyer.

Garling acquitted Warwick of murdering his brother-in-law, whose body was found weighted with bricks in a creek after he went missing in 1980. The final crime was a bomb which ripped apart a Jehovah's Witnesses hall, killing Graham Wykes and injuring 13 other members of the congregation which had offered support to Warwick's former wife.

Warwick's lawyer, Alan Conolly, argued there was not "a scintilla of acceptable evidence" that his client had committed extreme violence at any time in his life. Garling rejected that argument and said he will conduct a sentencing hearing on Aug. 20. Warwick faces up to life in prison.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 120 inmates at Jhansi prison test COVID-19 positive

As many as 120 inmates of district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. The Jhansi district administration on Wednesday said that according to a report, 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 of whi...

Assembly session 'very soon', says Gehlot; meets Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly, hours before he met the Governor with whom he is said to have discussed calling a session of the House. The assembly session...

Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting

Scheduling of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure SOP are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A sour...

COVID-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Kohima from July 25

The Kohima administration on Thursday announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be in force till July 31.According to the Kohima Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020