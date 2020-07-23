Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez says Republican colleague called her profane slur

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated an accusation that her Republican colleague Ted Yoho used a profane gender-based slur towards her earlier this week in an interaction on the Capitol steps. "In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, 'a fucking bitch,'" she said on the House floor.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:45 IST
U.S. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez says Republican colleague called her profane slur
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated an accusation that her Republican colleague Ted Yoho used a profane gender-based slur towards her earlier this week in an interaction on the Capitol steps. "In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, 'a fucking bitch,'" she said on the House floor. "These are the words that Representative Yoho levied against a Congresswoman."

Yoho has not admitted or denied using the phrase but on Wednesday he denied directing that phrase toward Ocasio-Cortez. He said he nevertheless apologized for the "abrupt manner of the conversation." "Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of my language. Offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleague, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding. I cannot apologize for my passion, for loving my God, my family, and my country," he said on the House floor.

Ocasio-Cortez's comments were the latest in an escalating feud that started on Monday, when "The Hill" newspaper said that one of its reporters overheard Yoho's comments. According to the newspaper, Yoho had a brief exchange with Ocasio-Cortez in which he called her "disgusting" for previously suggesting that unemployment and poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a spike in crime in New York City.

Yoho told her she was out of her "freaking mind," the paper reported and walked off with Republican Texas Congressman Roger Williams. As they parted ways, the newspaper said Yoho uttered the slur. Ocasio-Cortez suggested on Thursday that his actions demonstrate to the world how powerful men can be verbally aggressive towards women.

"You can have daughters and accost women without remorse," she said. "You can be married, and accost women."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Release the Kraken! Seattle unveils name, logo for expansion franchise

Seattles new NHL team released its name - the Kraken - on Thursday, announcing that the huge mythical sea beast would represent the NHLs 32nd franchise. The Seattle Kraken are expected to take the ice in Washington starting in the 2021-22 s...

UP: 120 inmates at Jhansi prison test COVID-19 positive

As many as 120 inmates of district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. The Jhansi district administration on Wednesday said that according to a report, 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 of whi...

Assembly session 'very soon', says Gehlot; meets Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly, hours before he met the Governor with whom he is said to have discussed calling a session of the House. The assembly session...

Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting

Scheduling of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure SOP are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020