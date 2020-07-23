Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile extradites man accused of murdering Japanese girlfriend in France

Chilean authorities on Thursday said they were proceeding with the extradition to France of a man accused of murdering his Japanese girlfriend in that country in late 2016, capping a years-long court battle in the South American nation. "What remains now is for the French authorities to proceed with the trial of Nicolás Zepeda," Segovia said in a statement. Kurosaki's body has not been found.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:21 IST
Chile extradites man accused of murdering Japanese girlfriend in France
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chilean authorities on Thursday said they were proceeding with the extradition to France of a man accused of murdering his Japanese girlfriend in that country in late 2016, capping a years-long court battle in the South American nation. The Supreme Court authorized Chilean national Nicolas Zepeda's extradition in mid-May. He is alleged by French prosecutors to have murdered his ex-girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki, a 21-year-old student at the time, in the French city of Besançon.

Antonio Segovia, director of Extraditions for the Chilean National Prosecutor's Office, said French law enforcement officers would assume responsibility for Zepeda. "What remains now is for the French authorities to proceed with the trial of Nicolás Zepeda," Segovia said in a statement.

Kurosaki's body has not been found. According to Chilean media reports, the couple met in late 2014 in Japan, where Zepeda was living as an exchange student.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Olympian Lea Davison cycles past homophobia toward winning

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, July 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two-time U.S. Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison should be pedaling towards her dream of winning a gold medal this week.But since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak prompted ...

Soccer-Huddersfield appoint Bielsa's assistant Corberan as manager

Huddersfield Town have appointed Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan as their manager, the second-tier Championship club said on Thursday. The 37-year-old Spaniard spent three years at Elland Road as Leeds Under-23 coach and a memb...

Belgium tightens COVID measures as infections spike

Belgium will tighten COVID-19 containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said, requiring the use of face masks in crowded outdoor public spaces and tracing measures at restaurants and bars. The ...

U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million as infections rapidly accelerate

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections detected in the country since the first case was recorded on Jan. 21, a Reuters tally showed. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020