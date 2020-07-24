Left Menu
Development News Edition

US deports man after push for indefinite detention stalls

Authorities did not disclose Hassoun's destination after he left the country on Tuesday, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. Earlier this summer, federal prosecutors had argued at a hearing that Hassoun remained a threat to national security, but ultimately withdrew testimony from another detainee at the Batavia detention facility, who claimed Hassoun told him about plans to commit crimes upon his release.

PTI | Rochester | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:57 IST
US deports man after push for indefinite detention stalls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A man convicted of terrorism-related crimes, who served his sentence and was then detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been deported after a legal battle to hold him indefinitely stalled. Federal authorities held Adham Amin Hassoun at a federal detention facility in Batavia, New York, since his release from prison in 2018 in order to deport him. But until Tuesday, they could not find a destination and argued in court that they had the authority to detain him indefinitely under the Patriot Act until they could.

Hassoun, 58, is a Palestinian man who was born in Lebanon. In 2007, he was convicted of conspiracy to murder, kidnap and maim people in a foreign country along with Jose Padilla, who is still imprisoned. Authorities did not disclose Hassoun's destination after he left the country on Tuesday, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Earlier this summer, federal prosecutors had argued at a hearing that Hassoun remained a threat to national security, but ultimately withdrew testimony from another detainee at the Batavia detention facility, who claimed Hassoun told him about plans to commit crimes upon his release. Hassoun's attorney said the claims were fabricated, the Observer Dispatch reported. US District Judge Elizabeth Wolford ruled against the government and ordered Hassoun's release. Prosecutors won an emergency stay upon appeal in July.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient. The mat...

Israeli fighter jet comes close to Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -IRIB news agency

An Israeli fighter jet came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, which injured several passengers, the IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.Video posted b...

South African public schools to close as coronavirus cases rise over 400,000

South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.Ramaphosa said it was important that schools did not become sites of transmission at a time...

Golf-Paratore goes bogey-free to claim halfway lead at British Masters

Italys Renato Paratore produced a fine round of five-under-par 66 to lead at the halfway stage of the British Masters at Close House on Thursday as host Lee Westwood battled to make the cut. The 1.25 million euros 1.45 million event in Nort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020