Judge won't silence anyone in Epstein-related prosecution
Maxwell attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca this week said comments made publicly by a prosecutor, an FBI official, and lawyers for accusers were prejudicial toward the British socialite.
The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend declined a request Thursday by a defense lawyer to ban public comments by the government or lawyers for women who claim abuse. US District Judge Alison J Nathan said in a written order that she expects anyone involved in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell will exercise "great care" to comply with rules designed to ensure a fair trial, but she added that no further action was needed now to ensure compliance.
Nathan said she "will not hesitate to take appropriate action" to protect a fair trial if circumstances change. Maxwell attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca this week said comments made publicly by a prosecutor, an FBI official, and lawyers for accusers were prejudicial toward the British socialite. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.
Maxwell, 58, is in a Brooklyn federal jail, awaiting a July 2021 trial in Manhattan federal court. She was arrested on July 2 at a Bradford, New Hampshire, estate she purchased for $1 million late last year. Pagliuca told the judge that prejudicial comments included an FBI official's statement at a July 2 news conference that Maxwell was a villain who had "slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire."
