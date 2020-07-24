Iranian passenger plane approached by U.S. fighter jets lands back in Tehran -Fars news

Iranian passenger plane approached by U.S. fighter jets lands back in Tehran -Fars newsReuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:58 IST
An Iranian passenger plane that was approached by U.S. fighter jets in Syrian airspace has landed back in Tehran, the Fars news agency reported on Friday.
The approach of the fighter jets caused the pilot of the passenger plane to change altitude quickly which injured several passengers, the official IRIB news agency reported. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Chris Reese)
