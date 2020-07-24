Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-U.S.-China tensions jolt yen to one-month high

A slide in the dollar paused and the safe-haven yen rose to a one-month high on Friday, as Sino-U.S. tensions escalated after China ordered the United States to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for the closure of its consulate in Texas. The soaring euro was steadfast, but anxious investors pushed the Australian and New Zealand dollars from multi-month peaks, roused the languid yen from its recent range and had the yuan under pressure at a two-week low.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:45 IST
FOREX-U.S.-China tensions jolt yen to one-month high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A slide in the dollar paused and the safe-haven yen rose to a one-month high on Friday, as Sino-U.S. tensions escalated after China ordered the United States to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for the closure of its consulate in Texas.

The soaring euro was steadfast, but anxious investors pushed the Australian and New Zealand dollars from multi-month peaks, roused the languid yen from its recent range, and had the yuan under pressure at a two-week low. Equities also fell. China's foreign ministry said it told the U.S. embassy on Friday morning to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, days after Washington abruptly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Earlier on Thursday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cast Sino-U.S. relations in starkly confrontational terms. "If we bend the knee now, our children's children may be at the mercy of the Chinese Communist Party, whose actions are the primary challenge today in the free world," he said. While Asian trading volumes were lightened by a public holiday in Japan, the escalating tensions lifted the yen to 106.38 per dollar, its strongest since late June.

"The market is taking it as a rise in tension...but it's an in-kind reaction rather than a provocative action," said Moh Siong Sim, FX analyst at the Bank of Singapore "So there is this moment of nervousness. But if it stops here, the market will get used to the idea that we'll have a lot of tough talks but stop short of outright escalation into the tariff arena."

The Australian dollar was down a fifth of one percent on the session at $0.7086. It is ahead 1.3% for the week, but almost a cent below a 15-month high hit on Wednesday. The New Zealand dollar was at $0.6625, just under a 7-month high of $0.6690 touched on Thursday.

The safe-haven Swiss franc also hit a four-month peak of 0.9239 per dollar. Weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data had rattled U.S. markets overnight. FAREWELL, CHENGDU

Sino-U.S. ties have deteriorated over issues ranging from the COVD-19 pandemic, which began in China, to Beijing trade and business practices, its territorial claims in the South China Sea, and its clampdown on Hong Kong. Markets have so far been relieved that no flashpoint has yet prompted either side to abandon the trade deal, but are beginning to view it as a real risk.

The Chinese yuan, a barometer of Sino-U.S. tensions, looks set for its worst week in two months. It last sat at 7.0206 per dollar. Other trade-exposed Asian currencies from the South Korean won to the Thai baht were also gently pressured.

Elsewhere the tearaway euro remained a tower of strength since busting through chart resistance in the afterglow of Europe's leaders agreeing on a coronavirus rescue package. It has gained 1.5% this week, its best since late June, and 3.3% for the month so far to sit at $1.1601, just below a 21-month high hit overnight.

Sterling hung on to early-week gains at $1.2733. Besides Sino-U.S. tension, investors are looking to a slew of Purchasing Managers Index figures due across Europe and the U.S. later on Friday for a read on economic recovery progress.

Focus is also on the next U.S. financial rescue package, which is deadlocked in Congress while a month-end deadline looms as some unemployment benefits are due to expire. "The concern is that a failure to get this away will impact consumer sentiment at a time when U.S. data is starting to miss the mark," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Asia shares slip after worst S&P 500 loss in nearly 4 weeks

Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street combined to push shares in Asia lower on Friday. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai. Tokyos markets were closed for a n...

Shopkeepers boycott Chinese rakhis in Ludhiana

Showing their solidarity with the rest of the country, shopkeepers in Ludhiana have refrained from buying or selling Chinese rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. This comes after 20 Indian army jawans were killed by Chinese troops in a face-of in La...

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 PTI The Mahindra Group, a multi- billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University MU, which will focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mah...

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020