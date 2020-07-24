Chemical leak from PVC plant hits France's southern coast
A spokesman for Kem One, whose plastic materials are used in cars and medical equipment, confirmed the leak at the plant in Martigues, an industrial enclave wedged between natural parks and beaches. Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday, and had sealed off the area to boats.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:05 IST
Bathers are being warned to avoid a stretch of coast near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in southern France after an iron chloride leak from a PVC plant as emergency services assess the damage. A spokesman for Kem One, whose plastic materials are used in cars and medical equipment, confirmed the leak at the plant in Martigues, an industrial enclave wedged between natural parks and beaches.
Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday and had sealed off the area to boats. "Those responsible will have to address any damage that is found," environment minister Barbara Pompili said on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mediterranean
- France
- Marseille
- Barbara Pompili
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
France backs Spanish candidate to lead Eurogroup of finance ministers
U.S. has not yet decided how it will retaliate to France digital tax -Mnuchin
France backs Spanish candidate to lead Eurogroup of finance ministers
France urges no sackings at Airbus as workers march over jobs
France investigating millions in virus unemployment fraud