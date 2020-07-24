Left Menu
Chemical leak from PVC plant hits France's southern coast

A spokesman for Kem One, whose plastic materials are used in cars and medical equipment, confirmed the leak at the plant in Martigues, an industrial enclave wedged between natural parks and beaches. Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday, and had sealed off the area to boats.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:05 IST
Representative image

Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday and had sealed off the area to boats. "Those responsible will have to address any damage that is found," environment minister Barbara Pompili said on Twitter.

