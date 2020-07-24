Chemical leak from PVC plant hits France's southern coast

Bathers are being warned to avoid a stretch of coast near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in southern France after an iron chloride leak from a PVC plant as emergency services assess the damage. A spokesman for Kem One, whose plastic materials are used in cars and medical equipment, confirmed the leak at the plant in Martigues, an industrial enclave wedged between natural parks and beaches.

Local maritime authorities said they were investigating the extent of the spill, which took place early on Thursday and had sealed off the area to boats. "Those responsible will have to address any damage that is found," environment minister Barbara Pompili said on Twitter.