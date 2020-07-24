Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs. Here is some of the testimony given at London's High Court by Depp, 57, and Heard, 34.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:20 IST
FACTBOX-Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial
Johnny Depp (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a "wife-beater". The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs.

Here is some of the testimony given at London's High Court by Depp, 57, and Heard, 34.

DEPP

* Depp rejected all allegations that he attacked his ex-wife and said Heard assaulted him. "For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never abused Ms. Heard, or, indeed, any other woman, in my life," Depp said in a written witness statement.

* Depp denied first assaulting Heard at her home in March 2013 after she mocked one of his tattoos.

* Depp also denied attacking Heard while filming in Australia in March 2015. He said she had thrown a vodka bottle at him during an argument, severing the tip of his finger. He said he then suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" and began to write messages on the wall in blood.

* Depp denied assaulting Heard after she became upset that he was late for her 30th birthday party in April 2016, saying he was delayed by a meeting with his business managers where he learned he had lost $650 million. He accused her of attacking him while he was reading in bed.

* The day after, a cleaner found feces in the couple's bed. "I was convinced it was Miss Heard herself or one of her cohort," Depp told the court. "I thought it was a strange, oddly fitting end to the relationship."

* Depp said Heard's accusations were part of a hoax. "She was building a wonderful dossier, an insurance policy for when we did break up."

* Depp said he had taken "every drug known to man" by the age of 14 and had struggled to come to terms with his fame after a difficult childhood. He used drugs to self-medicate rather than for recreational purposes and spent $30,000 a month on wine, he said.

* Depp said he modeled himself as a "Southern Gentleman" who would never strike a woman. He added what Heard referred to as "the monster" was him yelling back at her in arguments. "It would become a screaming match and that was the monster."

HEARD

* Heard said Depp attacked her on at least 14 occasions, threatened many times to kill her, and that he slapped, punched, head-butted, throttled, and kicked her when he became "the monster" a violent and jealous alter ego fuelled by excessive drinking or drug-taking. "Johnny - the monster - nearly killed me. I loved Johnny who was clean and sober," she said.

* She said while in Australia Depp took drugs, drank large volumes of alcohol and became violent and abusive. He grabbed her by the neck, smashed her head against a refrigerator, choked her, and threw glass bottles at her. "He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn't breathe." "I remember thinking he was going to kill me at that moment."

* Heard denied throwing a bottle at Depp and severing part of his finger. He had flung bottles at her "like grenades" she said. "I only threw things to escape Johnny when he was beating me up."

* Heard said she punched Depp in Los Angeles in 2015 because she feared he would push her sister downstairs.

* She said Depp belittled her work and accused her of having affairs with actors with whom she had auditioned or co-starred.

* Heard denied she or one of her friends had defecated in the bed and said one of their dogs may have done it.

* A series of texts Heard sent to her mother in 2013 were read out in court by a lawyer: "He's nuts mom. Violent and crazy. I am heartbroken that THIS is who I love," Heard said in one of them.

Closing arguments are expected on Monday. A verdict is expected to be announced later.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor starts birthday countdown for husband Anand Ahuja

Showering love over her designer husband Anand Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday started a birthday countdown for him. As a part of the countdown, Sonam will be guessing some of the all-time favourite things of the Bhaane label owne...

Thai youths burn image of PM as resignation calls grow

Young Thai political activists set fire to pictures of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha outside government house on Friday and called for his resignation, as pressure builds on the generals who orchestrated a 2014 coup to leave the office. ...

Poland should help those fleeing persecution, UN says

The U.N. Refugee Agency on Friday urged Poland to help people fleeing war and persecution after Europes human rights court ruled Warsaw had broken an international convention by denying asylum procedures to refugees. The conservative-nation...

INSIGHT-Britain's COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides

In the northern English seaside resort of Blackpool, the family-run Elgin Hotel is preparing to reopen in August after four months enforced closure. The Elgin had a profitable 2019, but bookings so far suggest that the 89-room hotel yards f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020