Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador arrests ex-defence minister for gang pact

Attorney General Raúl Melara said late Thursday that Munguía was arrested for his actions in relation to the gang pact under the administration of then-President Mauricio Funes. The government made a pact with the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs to dramatically lower the country's murder rate.

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:22 IST
El Salvador arrests ex-defence minister for gang pact
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

El Salvador arrested its former defense minister David Munguía Payé, alleging his involvement in a pact with the country's principle gangs in 2012, officials announced. Attorney General Raúl Melara said late Thursday that Munguía was arrested for his actions in relation to the gang pact under the administration of then-President Mauricio Funes.

The government made a pact with the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs to dramatically lower the country's murder rate. In exchange, the gangs' imprisoned leaders were moved from maximum security to medium security prisons where they were able to continue managing the gangs' operations.

Melara said the Attorney General's Office is also pursuing Funes, who fled to Nicaragua and received political asylum in 2016. He said investigators determined it was Funes and Munguía who conceived of and implemented the pact. On Friday, Funes denied any involvement in the gang pact. "I never met with gangsters and nor did I order any official to do so," Funes wrote on Twitter.

"I never ordered nor authorized prison privileges for any gang member." National police arrested Munguía at his home Thursday. His lawyer, Manuel Chacón, said he had still not been told of the charges against his client. Chacón said they had been aware of the gang pact investigation for some time, because Munguía was called to make statements about it to prosecutors various times.

Chacón said he will ask a judge to allow his client to not be held in jail while awaiting trial, because he is more than 70 years old and has sufficient familial and work ties to keep him from being a flight risk. When Munguía was previously called to testify in another case related to the pact, he said that it was public policy born in Funes' security cabinet.

"My role was to facilitate the work of the mediators and receive reports from the mediators and members of the (Organization of American States) and keep the President of Republic informed of advances in the process," Munguía said. During the pact, daily homicides dropped from about 14 to five. But the pact dissolved in September 2013 after the Supreme Court removed Munguía from his position and new authorities withdrew the privileges that imprisoned gang leaders had received. Homicides then rose again.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India-UK move towards ‘Early Harvest’ trade pacts in JETCO meet

India and the UK are committed to a free trade agreement FTA and will kick off that process with Early Harvest Agreements as a start, the Indian government said following the first-ever virtual India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee JE...

Iran condemns U.S. jet fly-by of airliner as terrorism, U.S. says it kept its distance

Iran said on Friday a U.S. fighter jet harassed an Iranian civilian airliner in an act of terrorism which injured and panicked passengers, dismissing a U.S. account that the jet was merely conducting a visual inspection.State TV video foota...

NIA court refuses bail to Anand Teltumbde

A special National Investigation Agency NIA court here on Friday rejected default bail application of scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Teltumbde had sought bail under section 167 2 of C...

COVID-19 herd immunity will take time: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

The WHOs chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said herd immunity -- which is when enough people become resistant to a disease to stop its spread -- is still a long way ahead for COVID-19 since 50 to 60 per cent of the population ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020