Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-weary Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

PTI | Corpuschristi | Updated: 26-07-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 04:29 IST
Virus-weary Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases. The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall at around 5 pm. CDT about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Port Mansfield, which is about 130 miles (209 km) south of Corpus Christi and about 70 miles (113 km) north of Brownsville. As of Saturday evening, it had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph).

Many parts of Texas, including the area where Hanna came ashore, have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, but local officials said they were prepared for whatever the storm might bring. Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said Saturday that he had seen some residents doing last-minute shopping for supplies, but he warned that if that hadn't been done already, people should stay at home and ride out the storm.

“We've been staying at home for five months because of the corona(virus). ... So staying home doesn't sound real popular, but right now this is a real important matter,” McComb said, adding that residents should remember to wear masks if they have to evacuate their homes. Steady rain fell Saturday in Corpus Christi and the winds got stronger.

Sherry Boehme, who lives in a condo along the beach there, said the storm's approach had increased the anxiety she has felt during the pandemic. The 67-year-old has mostly stayed at home because of health issues related to chronic lung disease. “It's almost like a double whammy to us,” Boehme said Saturday by phone. “I think it's made a lot of people nervous. ... We'll get through it. Everybody is good and strong and sticks together.” Boehme said she'd already felt 60 mph wind gusts at her condo and had seen a surge of water coming from the bay. Most people seemed to be staying home, as traffic was light, she said.

Judge Barbara Canales, Nueces County's top elected official, said officials were highly concerned about storm surge that was already moving inland. Live webcam footage showed waves sweeping over popular Whitecap Beach near Corpus Christi hours before the hurricane was expected to make landfall. First responders in Corpus Christi proactively placed barricades near intersections to have them ready to go if streets began to flood, McComb said. More than 35,000 people throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Brownsville, were without power early Saturday evening, according to AEP Texas.

Corpus Christi is in Nueces County, where health officials made headlines when they revealed that 60 infants tested positive for COVID-19 from July 1 to July 16. Farther south in Cameron County, which borders Mexico and where Brownsville is located, more than 300 confirmed new cases have been reported almost daily for the past two weeks, according to state health figures. The past week has also been the county's deadliest of the pandemic.

The main hazard from Hanna was expected to be flash flooding. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 18 inches (46 centimeters) — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Coastal states scrambled this spring to adjust emergency hurricane plans to account for the virus, and Hanna loomed as the first big test.

South Texas officials' plans for any possible rescues, shelters and monitoring of the storm will have the pandemic in mind and incorporate social distancing guidelines and mask wearing. Gov Greg Abbott said Saturday that some sheltering would take place in hotel rooms so people could be separated.

“We cannot allow this hurricane to lead to a more catastrophically deadly event by stoking additional spread of COVID-19 that could lead to fatalities," Abbott said. Various resources and personnel to respond to the storm were on standby across the state, including search-and-rescue teams and aircraft. Mobile teams that can continue testing for COVID-19 were also being deployed.

Abbott said he has issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in Texas and had asked the federal government to approve a similar declaration. Tornadoes were also possible Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said. A hurricane warning remained in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, which is north of Corpus Christi, and a tropical storm warning was in effect from Port Mansfield south to Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, and from Mesquite Bay north to High Island, Texas.

Mexico's northeasternmost states, coastal Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon just to its west, also took precautions ahead of the storm's arrival. Tamaulipas was preparing shelters and disinfecting them to try to avoid spreading COVID-19, the state's governor, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, tweeted. Meanwhile, the civil protection department was sending rescue boats and other equipment to northern Nuevo Leon because heavy rains were expected. David León, the national director of the civil protection department, told Milenio TV on Saturday that as many as 800 shelters could be activated in the parts of Mexico that could be affected by Hanna.

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus-weary Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike i...

Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is aired

The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it is pulling from the air an edition of its America This Week program that discusses a conspiracy theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus. Sinclair spokesman Michael Padovano said S...

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020s top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin already stole millions of hearts across the globe. Now they are passionately waiting for Crash Landin...

Competing protesters converge on Breonna Taylor's hometown

Hundreds of armed, predominantly Black, activists demanded justice for Breonna Taylor during demonstrations Saturday in her Kentucky hometown that drew counter-protesters from a white militia group. Police closed streets and set up barricad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020