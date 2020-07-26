Left Menu
Virginia Beach takes down Confederate monument

PTI | Virginiabeach | Updated: 26-07-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 08:24 IST
The city of Virginia Beach removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds on Saturday, less than two days after the City Council voted unanimously to do so. Workers took down the 27-foot (8.2-meter) tall monument on Saturday morning, media outlets reported. It was installed in 1905 and stood outside the old Princess Anne County courthouse, in the same place that slave auctions were once held.

The council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process. The council had listened to dozens of speakers and decided the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past. The statue recently had been completely covered, with a locked gate around it following recent protests and vandalism at other Confederate monuments.

The monument will be stored for now. The city now must wait for any offers from historical groups or other entities that might want to take the monument..

