Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hunger organization pushes out Yoho after Capitol incident

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 08:29 IST
Hunger organization pushes out Yoho after Capitol incident

A nonpartisan Christian organisation that seeks to end hunger said Saturday it asked for and received the resignation of Rep. Ted Yoho from its board of directors following what it called his “verbal attack” on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Yoho, R-Fla., of using a vulgar and sexist insult while upbraiding her during a confrontation last Monday on the steps of the Capitol. Yoho maintained he did not use the words cited, though a reporter who witnessed the incident confirmed the language as she described it.

In a statement, Bread for the World said its board met Friday with Yoho and sought his resignation “as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.” On its website, Bread for the World says its “collective Christian voice” lobbies Congress and the administration on ending hunger nationally and worldwide. “As a bipartisan Christian organization committed to alleviating hunger and poverty through sound public policies, Bread for the World upholds the values of respect, dignity, and compassion that Jesus calls us to when engaging decision makers from across the political spectrum," the statement said. “We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho's recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.” A spokesman for Yoho did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In an extraordinary speech Thursday in the House, Ocasio-Cortez offered a dramatic account of the incident and broadened her remarks to assail what she called a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women." More than a dozen colleagues joined her in casting the incident as all-too-common male behavior. Yoho has described the encounter as a brief policy discussion and said that “no one was accosted, bullied, or attacked." He expressed regret for his "abrupt manner." Ocasio-Cortez, 30, is a freshman progressive who has gained praise and criticism for her outspokenness. Yoho, 65, one of the most conservative members of the House, is retiring at the end of his fourth term.

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Fearing job loss, three of family die by suicide

Three members of a family in Dharwad district have died by suicide over the alleged fear of job loss during the coronavirus pandemic, the police said. The deceased, a couple and their daughter, have not been identified yet.Three members of ...

Pre-feasibility report on greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar submitted to Uttarakhand CM

Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Khairola and Airports Authority of India AAI Chairman Arvind Singh submitted a pre-feasibility report for the establishment of a greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar to Chief Minister Trivendra S...

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album exceeds 1.3 million copies sold in 24 hours

American singer Taylor Swifts latest album, titled Folklore, has sold over 1.3 million copies globally in 24 hours, according to Republic Records. As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Spotify it was streamed 80.6 million times, breaking the re...

N Korea puts Kaesong city in lockdown over suspected outbreak

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying he believes the vicious virus may have entered the country, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020