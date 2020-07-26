Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore man pleads guilty to spying for China in US

A Singaporean man who was living in Washington D.C. has pleaded guilty to the charges of being an "illegal agent of a foreign power", prosecutors from the office of the District Attorney said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:32 IST
Singapore man pleads guilty to spying for China in US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Singaporean man who was living in Washington D.C. has pleaded guilty to the charges of being an "illegal agent of a foreign power", prosecutors from the office of the District Attorney said. Jun Wei Yeo who was also known as Dickson Yeo was working undercover for Chinese intelligence operatives for four to five years, prosecutors said on Friday. CNN reported on Saturday that the man would recruit Americans with access to sensitive information over the internet and commission them to write reports, which he would then pass on to Beijing.

"The Chinese Government uses an array of duplicity to obtain sensitive information from unsuspecting Americans," said the United States Assistant Attorney General John Demers in a statement. "Yeo was central to one such scheme, using career networking sites and a false consulting firm to lure Americans who might be of interest to the Chinese government. This is yet another example of the Chinese government's exploitation of the openness of American society," Demers said. Yeo's plea of guilt comes amid an ongoing crackdown on Chinese operatives in the US.

A scientist associated with the Chinese military who had been hiding in China's San Francisco consulate surrendered to US authorities on Friday. Her arrest came after the shutting down of the Chinese consulate in Houston, which Washington has linked to institutionalised spying operations and theft of intellectual property. The move had sparked a major backlash from Beijing, which has ordered the reciprocal closure of the US consulate in the central Chinese city of Chengdu. China also accused the US consulate of being a hub of espionage activities.

Prosecutors said that Yeo was recruited by Chinese intelligence during a trip to Beijing around 2015. He was then studying for a doctorate from the National University of Singapore. CNN said that he was reportedly offered money in exchange for political reports and information. Later he was also asked to sign a contract with China's military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA). While he did not sign the contract, Yeo continued to work with Chinese intelligence operatives. The intelligence arms of China kept making increasing requests on obtaining 'non-public information' from the US, especially related to issues such as artificial intelligence and the ongoing US-China trade war.

Yeo met with his intelligence handlers many times. When he travelled to China for these meetings he was regularly taken out of the customs lines and brought into a separate office for admission into the country. He told this to prosecutors and also said that this was intended to "conceal his identity when he travelled into China". As the scope of his operations increased, Yeo set up a fake consultancy website and began asking for resumes. He ended up receiving hundreds of them including many from US military and government personnel with security clearances. He would then pass on this information to his Chinese handlers.

One person, whom he had recruited this way, was a civilian working for the US Air Force on the F-35B military aircraft program, with a high-level security clearance. This person has not been identified by prosecutors. Yeo had moved to the US around January last year, after which his handlers told him not to communicate with them for a fear of being intercepted. In order to be able to get in touch, Yeo was instructed to establish communication with his handlers from a local coffee shop.

It is not clear how and when Yeo was arrested, but he was charged with acting as an 'illegal agent of a foreign power without first notifying the Attorney General'. He subsequently pleaded guilty. Yeo, who is due to be sentenced in October, could face up to 10 years in prison. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday. Rajasthan governments proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Sessio...

Angels' Ohtani set for 2020 pitching debut vs. A's

Two days after making Major League Baseball history simply by trotting out to second base, right-hander Shohei Ohtani will return to the pitchers mound for the first time in almost two years when he leads the Los Angeles Angels against the ...

Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab

Britain acted swiftly to impose a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.Asked by Sky News why the decision was tak...

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Researchers reviewed the role of smoking and vaping that may play in the cerebrovascular and neurological dysfunction of those who contract the COVID-19 virus. The study led by Cucullo and TTUHSC graduate research assistant Sabrina Rahman A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020