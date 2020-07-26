Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow

"The company's executives, shareholders and employees are not involved in the case across all aspects and the case is a personal affair of Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya." Many Thais were angered by the move to drop charges, which prompted allegations of impunity for the rich and sparked calls on social media to boycott Red Bull products.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:35 IST
Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@redbullindia)

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull has sought to distance itself from a member of the business founder's family who was involved in a hit-and-run case, as calls to boycott its products grow. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya who created the Thai energy drink Krating Daeng, or Red Bull, was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into a policeman in 2012 and dragging his body for dozens of metres before fleeing the scene.

Police said on Friday his charges, which included speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death, were dropped in a case that has raised questions about crime and punishment for the well-connected. TCP Group, which owns the Thai Red Bull brand, said it is run by Vorayuth's uncle and not directly associated with Vorayuth, whose father has part ownership in the international Red Bull brand that Chaleo had co-founded with an Austrian partner.

"TCP Group would like to clarify that Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya has never assumed any role in the management and daily operations of TCP Group, was never a shareholder, nor has he held any executive position within TCP Group," the company said in a statement on late Saturday. "The company's executives, shareholders and employees are not involved in the case across all aspects and the case is a personal affair of Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya."

Many Thais were angered by the move to drop charges, which prompted allegations of impunity for the rich and sparked calls on social media to boycott Red Bull products. TCP Group said it was "fully aware of the situation and truly understands consumer sentiments regarding the incident."

Vorayuth's grandfather was listed as the third-richest person in Thailand when he died in 2012 aged 88, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes magazine. The Red Bull GmbH brand has been promoted internationally through a Formula One racing team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and in the United States by soccer team the New York Red Bulls.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their governments abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measu...

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel Swayam Prabha online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.Patel took part in the Fou...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020