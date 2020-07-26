Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Sunak considers ethnic minority figures on UK coins

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Sunak considers ethnic minority figures on UK coins
File photo Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a proposal for influential ethnic minority figures to be featured on a set of UK coins to celebrate Britain's diversity. According to 'The Sunday Telegraph', plans have been submitted to the Royal Mint to work out some proposals as the Indian-origin finance minister reflects upon a campaign to put influential black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) figures from history on a set of coins titled "Service to the Nation". The candidates in the running include Noor Inayat Khan, who was the first Indian-origin World War II spy for Britain, and Khudadad Khan, the first soldier of the British Indian Army to become the recipient of the prestigious Victoria Cross, the highest military award for gallantry in the face of the enemy given to British and Commonwealth forces.

"We propose a specific next theme of service to the nation by black, Asian, and other ethnic minority people, both in military conflict and on the home front," says Zehra Zaida, an Indian-origin Conservative Party candidate behind the campaign, in a letter to Sunak. "This theme will unite people, especially now as the nation has come together through the pandemic, and is collectively recognising the heroic work by ethnic minority staff in our health and care services," according to the letter.

"It is surely essential that this country does not lose another opportunity to demonstrate that the contributions of black, Asian, and other ethnic minority groups are truly valued. Symbols matter and we urge you to support our campaign," the letter notes. UK Treasury minister John Glen told 'The Sunday Telegraph' that Sunak was "keen to support" the "timely proposal".

"The Chancellor [Sunak] is reflecting on the letter from Zehra and will reply in due course," he said. "We are obviously supportive and keen to be positive about it, we need to see some firm proposals from the Royal Mint but we are keen for this to happen," he said.

Zaidi's campaign is supported by several historians including Shrabani Basu, the author of 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan', and politicians such as Conservative Party MP Tom Tugendhat and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas. "I am absolutely delighted that the story of Noor Inayat Khan has inspired so many people and that she has become an icon. Noor was an extraordinary war heroine," said Basu, the Founder-Chair of the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust.

Zaidi was previously behind a campaign to get the Bank of England to select an ethnic minority heroine for a newly-printed GBP 50 note, proposing Noor Inayat Khan among the options. However, Britain's computer pioneer Alan Turing was the choice for the new banknote which goes into circulation from next year..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their governments abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measu...

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel Swayam Prabha online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.Patel took part in the Fou...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020