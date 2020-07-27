Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashkenazi speaks to Jaishankar as Israeli team leaves for Delhi to develop rapid COVID-19 testing

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which he pledged to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus as a high-level Israeli delegation left for New Delhi to jointly develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-07-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 00:04 IST
Ashkenazi speaks to Jaishankar as Israeli team leaves for Delhi to develop rapid COVID-19 testing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which he pledged to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus as a high-level Israeli delegation left for New Delhi to jointly develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds. "I spoke with Indian FM @DrSJaishankar. I updated him on the Israeli flight en route to India containing medical equipment. We agreed to strengthen our collaboration in the fight against Corona," Ashkenazi tweeted following their telephonic conversation.

The Israeli foreign minister thanked his Indian counterpart for New Delhi's assistance in these efforts and also "agreed to meet as soon as possible". Jaishankar earlier tweeted saying that the "India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the #COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward".

The high level Israeli delegation led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense left for India on two flights on Sunday. The delegation will complete a series of tests to determine the effectiveness of several Israeli technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. These solutions may identify the presence of the virus rapidly, often within minutes.

The delegation includes approximately 20 experts in various fields, from the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Health, as well as from the Israeli Defence Forces and various industries involved in the development of the diagnostic solutions. The delegation is led by Israel's defense attaché to India, as well as Israel's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka. The aircraft is also carrying cutting-edge equipment from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the private sector. This special delivery also includes ventilators, being exported to India following an exceptional approval.

On Friday, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Benny Gantz talked to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed hope that the strong bilateral ties between the two countries will also contribute significantly to the global efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Merging Israel's technological expertise with India's mass production capabilities, the two countries hope to make major headway in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the joint efforts can then be marketed to other countries around the world, officials here said.

Ashkenazi on Thursday emphasised on the "great importance in cooperating with India in the fight against Corona". "This operation conveys a message of friendship and solidarity with India", the Israeli Foreign Minister stressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have held three telephonic conversations since the outbreak of the pandemic and promised mutual assistance in dealing with the virus, committing to joint technological and scientific research between the countries. Both India and Israel have recently witnessed a major spike in the number of COVID-19 patients. While it has crossed a million mark in India, Israel has so far had 61,764 cases with 27,014 recoveries and 468 deaths till Sunday evening.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020