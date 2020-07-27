Entertainment News Roundup: Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is deas at 73; UK criticizes Twitter, Instagram for being slow and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73
Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday. The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend.
UK criticizes Twitter, Instagram for being slow to remove rapper Wiley's posts
British interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday she had asked Twitter and Instagram for a full explanation of why anti-Semitic comments made by rap artist Wiley remained on the social media platforms for so long. Wiley is facing a police investigation after comments appeared on his social media accounts on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry.
'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.
UK rapper Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism
British rap artist Wiley is facing a police investigation after a string of anti-Semitic comments appeared on his social media accounts, prompting his management to drop him. The rapper's Twitter account, which has half a million followers, published a series of tweets on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.
Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports
Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.
