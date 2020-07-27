Left Menu
People News Roundup: Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73; Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book and more

The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73; Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday. The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend.

Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book on time in royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from an upcoming book on their time in the royal family, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it. The book, entitled 'Finding Freedom', is due to be published in August and is expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press, local media reported on Saturday.

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.

UK rapper Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism

British rap artist Wiley is facing a police investigation after a string of anti-Semitic comments appeared on his social media accounts, prompting his management to drop him. The rapper's Twitter account, which has half a million followers, published a series of tweets on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.

Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.

Prince Harry took offense at brother's advice, says book

Britain's Prince Harry took offense at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialized by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

