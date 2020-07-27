Left Menu
Rare Hawaiian hurricane, packing strong winds and rains, approaches islands

Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hurricane Douglas bore down on Hawaii on Sunday packing torrential rains and damaging winds as it churned just east of the islands in the central Pacific, forecasters said, with one local leader urging residents to be prepared for the worst. Douglas was expected to make landfall or pass close to the main Hawaiian islands from Maui to Kauai later in the day or into the evening, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sirens blared on Maui on Sunday morning as palm trees swayed in the wind and white-cap waves crashed against the island's shores, video aired on local television showed.

In its latest update, the hurricane center said Douglas had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (145 km per hour), moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) about 90 miles (145 km) east of Kahului. Storms of this magnitude are rare for Hawaii, with only five hurricanes and tropical storms causing major damage on the remote string of islands since 1950, according to researchers at the University of Hawaii.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino told residents to put food in coolers and to stay indoors. "Pray that this impact will be as minimal as possible and be prepared for the worst - and we hope for the best," Victorino said in comments aired by KHON2 News, a local Fox affiliate.

Hurricane conditions, including several inches of rain, were expected during the day in Maui County and on Oahu Island and on Kauai and Niihau at night, forecasters said. The Hawaiian islands will experience large swells on Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially destructive surf along shores, the hurricane center said. The storm surge will lift water levels as much as three feet (one meter) near the hurricane's center, it added.

Hawaii has only a fraction of the number of tourists it would normally have at this time of year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

