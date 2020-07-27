Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanna pummels Texas coast with strong winds, heavy rain

Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast on Sunday, downing power lines, toppling part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 07:45 IST
Hanna pummels Texas coast with strong winds, heavy rain

Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast on Sunday, downing power lines, toppling part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area. Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas. It swept through a part of the state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It had weakened by Sunday to a tropical depression.

Powerful winds from Hanna knocked over at least three 18-wheeler trucks and a recreational vehicle, with tow trucks trying to right the toppled vehicles on Sunday, shutting down a 2-mile (3.2-km) stretch of U.S. Route 77 in Sarita, Texas, near the Mexican border. In Port Mansfield, 150 miles (240 km) south of Padre Island, winds flattened sugarcane fields and leveled trees. Deer roamed the streets, stopping to nibble downed branches in the yards of homes, some that lost their roofs.

Heavy downpours of more than a foot (30 cm) of rain flooded roadways and swelled streams and rivers across south Texas, the National Weather Service said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"You could hear the wind blowing and the rain blowing and you looked outside you could see sheets of water blowing down the street," said Sharon Pecce, a resident of Port Mansfield, whose roof was ripped off her house on Saturday night. "It's scary to go through this at my age, a lot could have happened ... we could have been killed," added Pecce, 75, who was at a friend's home with her 70-year-old husband when the damage occurred. "We are lucky we weren't there." A video circulating on Twitter showed winds toppling a newly constructed portion of the border wall built between the United States and Mexico.

At one point, more than 283,000 homes and businesses were without electricity. But that figure fell to 203,000 by Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. The storm was not expected to affect offshore oil and gas production. Energy companies have not evacuated workers or shut down production from their Gulf of Mexico platforms because of Hanna.

Some residents took advantage of the wild weather, with Alejandero Carcano, 16, and Jesse Garewal, 18, both of Galveston, surfing the high swells whipped up by Hanna. Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared the storm a federal emergency and would help fund evacuation and shelter efforts.

"I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities," he said. The Texas area struck by Hanna has struggled to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Cases along the state's coast have soared into the tens of thousands.

More than 440 people in the Corpus Christi area were hospitalized with the illness, according to the state health department. STILL A THREAT

Weakening as it headed west over land, Hanna's center on Sunday was about 35 miles (55 km) from Monterrey, Mexico, as it moved 9 miles per hour (15 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin posted at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT). The storm's top sustained winds were around 35 mph (56 kph), the center said.

The storm was forecast to lose more steam as it moved across Texas and northeastern Mexico. On Sunday, weather watch officials canceled the storm surge warning they had issued for the Texas coast. Hanna still posed a threat, forecasters said, noting it could dump upward of 18 inches (45 cm) of rain in isolated areas of southern Texas through Monday.

"This rain will produce life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding," the NHC said. In the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas was churning near Hawaii on Sunday, with torrential rains and damaging winds.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Original drawing of Olympic rings sells for 185,000 euros

An original drawing of the Olympic rings by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, has fetched 185,000 euros 216,302 at auction in Cannes, the auction house said. The drawing was sold to a Brazilian collector for a price of 1...

Indians around world can help make country self-reliant: MoS Shripad Naik

The Indian diaspora around the world can play a crucial role in making India self-reliant, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday. Naik was addressing a virtual seminar on atmanirbhar Bharat organised by the Jaip...

Swanson powers Braves rout of Mets

Dansby Swanson finished a triple shy of the cycle and tied a career-high with five RBIs on Sunday night for the Atlanta Braves, who cruised to a 14-1 win over the host New York Mets in the deciding game of a three-game series. Marcell Ozuna...

Feds welcome NZ carpet maker Cavalier to return to focus on natural wool

Federated Farmers congratulates the leadership shown by New Zealand carpet maker Cavalier Corporation in announcing last week it will to return to its roots as wool and natural fibres-only business.Cavalier said in February that profit marg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020