UN urges Israel, Lebanon to exercise restraint after clashes
The United Nations is in contact with Israel and Lebanon to assess the situation in Lebanon and urges all to exercise maximum restraint amid brewing tensions in the region, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.ANI | New York | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:28 IST
New York [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The United Nations is in contact with Israel and Lebanon to assess the situation in Lebanon and urges all to exercise maximum restraint amid brewing tensions in the region, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday. "Major General Stefano Del Col, who has been the Force Commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, is in contact with both parties to assess the situation and decrease tension. He urges a maximum restraint at this time," Haq said in a press briefing.
Last week, tensions in the region increased after reports emerged that Israel launched an airstrike and killed a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus. The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings against hostile actions by the two countries on Sunday. (Sputnik/ANI)
