Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austin police identify protester shot, killed by driver

The driver's name wasn't immediately released. The second round of shots was fired by protesters who witnessed the shooting, Manley said. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times. The shooting happened during a night of protests and unrest in several US cities..

PTI | Austin | Updated: 28-07-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 05:49 IST
Austin police identify protester shot, killed by driver

Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person who had driven into a crowd at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Garrett Foster, 28, was shot and killed Saturday night as demonstrators marched through downtown Austin.

Manley said officers heard “two separate volleys of gunfire” and made their way to the crowd where they found Foster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Foster was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Manley said a vehicle turned onto the block where protesters stood and honked its horn. Police declined to say why the driver was there at that time or whether his intent was nefarious. Witness Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman that the car sped through the protesters before it apparently hit an orange barrier and stopped.

In video that was streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering. Police can then be seen tending to someone lying in the street. Manley said the driver and several witnesses told police Foster approached the driver side window of the vehicle and pointed an assault rifle at the driver.

The driver said they shot Foster and drove off, police said. Manley said the driver called 911 and reported the incident. That person was taken into custody but later released. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.

The second round of shots was fired by protesters who witnessed the shooting, Manley said. The shooter fired at the car while it drove away. That person was also taken into custody but later released, Manley said. In an interview with ABC's “Good Morning America," Sheila Foster said Garrett was her son and he had been a regular at the protests with his fiancée.

“They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," she said. Sheila Foster said she was told her son was pushing his fiancee, who uses a wheelchair, through an intersection when the suspect was driving “erratically" through the crowd. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times.

The shooting happened during a night of protests and unrest in several US cities..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis threatens internet opportunity for Native Americans

By Avi-Asher Schapiro NEW YORK, July 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted a rare opportunity for Native American communities to address a lack of critical internet access, supporters and elected officials say, b...

China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks

Amid Chinas expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations AUSMIN will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea. According to South China Morning P...

Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict

Malaysias former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court on Tuesday to hear a verdict in the first of several graft trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.A high co...

Jays blast Nationals 4-1 behind quartet of homers

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen each had one as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 Monday night. The Nationals outhit the Blue Jays 11-7, but they hit into four double ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020