Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks

Amid China's expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 07:10 IST
China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid China's expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea. According to South China Morning Post, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds arrived in Washington DC on Monday ahead of the talks, as both countries have hardened their stances towards Beijing's increasingly aggressive policy in the Asia-Pacific.

During the meeting, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and their Australian counterparts are likely to discuss both the coronavirus pandemic and China's activities in the South China Sea. Ahead of their departure, Payne and Reynolds issued a joint statement highlighting "coercive actions" in the South China Sea and the new national security law in Hong Kong undermining the "rights, freedoms and futures of millions of people," South China Morning Post reported.

Though the leaders did not mention China in their statement, they reportedly discussed the rise in cyberattacks, disinformation about COVID-19 and moves by the "authoritarian governments" to stop open and secure internet. Payne said that one-on-on meetings were "essential" to address "strategic challenges and advance our shared interests in a secure, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific".

With AUSMIN, both Australia and the US wish to move closer to a unified and tougher stance on China as relations between them and Beijing continues to worsen. Australia, which recently unveiled a new defence strategy backed by a 40 per cent rise in military spending, last week joined its treaty ally in formally declaring China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea to be illegal, according to South China Morning Post. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in the Saipau area of Dholpur, according to Saipau police station-in-charge Anoop Chaudhary. The victim, a resident of Thana area, has lodged a case of gang-rape. Some suspects have b...

J-K LG dedicates 49 projects worth Rs 81 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated 49 projects worth Rs 81.15 cr to the public, completed under various Centrally sponsored schemes. The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition ...

NZ outlines set of standards to guide use of algorithms

This Government has today become the first in the world to outline a set of standards to guide the use of algorithms by public agencies.The Minister for Statistics, James Shaw, today launched the Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand t...

Adam Lallana signs three-year contract with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday announced the signing of Adam Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. The 32-year-old midfielder agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion. He won the Premier ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020