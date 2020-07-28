Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven killed, several missing in Nepal lanslides

At least seven people were killed and nine others are missing in landslides triggered by heavy rains in various districts of Nepal, police said on Tuesday. A total of nine people have gone missing so far due to landslides, they said. Meanwhile, the department of hydrology and meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods and landslides in major parts of the country for the next three days.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:00 IST
Seven killed, several missing in Nepal lanslides
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people were killed and nine others are missing in landslides triggered by heavy rains in various districts of Nepal, police said on Tuesday. Four people died in a landslide in Baglung district while three others died in separate similar incidents in Rukam West and Palpa district.

"Seven people have been killed so far in the rain related incidents. Those killed included a five-year-old boy," the police said. A total of nine people have gone missing so far due to landslides, they said.

Meanwhile, the department of hydrology and meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods and landslides in major parts of the country for the next three days. According to the special weather and flood bulletin issued by the department on Tuesday, the monsoon trough is currently over the southern part of Nepal and will remain there until July 31.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Exeter Chiefs to discuss badge, mascot changes

Exeter Chiefs will hold a board meeting to discuss a possible rebranding of their badge and mascot, which feature a Native American, with a petition calling for an end to its use of harmful imagery garnering thousands of signatures.There is...

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Chainsmokers draw heat for Hamptons drive-in concert that NY Health Commissioner calls 'Public Health Threat'

American electronic DJ and production duo - The Chainsmokers are taking heat on social media for a controversial charity fundraiser held in the Hamptons at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the concert. According to Variety, as...

World Nature Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar calls for environment consciousness

Climate Warrior and actor Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday by urging people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits. Pednekar shared the message on environment conservation by sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020