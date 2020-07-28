Spain hopes Turkey overture will be followed by actual dialogue
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday she hopes the will shown by her Turkish counterpart to open a dialogue on oil drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean will be followed by actual dialogue.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:05 IST
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday she hopes the will shown by her Turkish counterpart to open a dialogue on oil drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean will be followed by actual dialogue. "This has to be put into action. It's not enough to say you want to talk," she told a new conference in Athens following a visit to Turkey, where she said her counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, mentioned a will to pause exploration in the area for at least a month.
Following her visit, a top Turkish official said Turkey could pause energy-exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for a while, pending talks with Greece. "I hope this message will materialise," Gonzalez Laya said.
Turkey is at loggerheads with Greece and Cyprus over overlapping claims for offshore reserves and the two EU members, along with France, have rejected Turkey's plan to explore between Cyprus and Crete.
ALSO READ
Cromwell Property Group and Cromwell European REIT Partner with EXS and Stratus for New Data Centre Property Platform
Sher-e-Kashmir University organizes agripreneurs meet on doubling farmers' income
Spain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity
Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth EUR 1,78,000 from EU, US
Spain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity