Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday
However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate. Violence in Afghanistan has increased over recent weeks as the prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and Taliban has stalled.Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:38 IST
Taliban announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim occasion of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, the group's spokesman said.
"In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate. Violence in Afghanistan has increased over recent weeks as the prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and Taliban has stalled.
