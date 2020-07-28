Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways rescue plan ready bar the funding, say administrators

"We are currently attending to and finalising the remaining outstanding administrative issues before filing a notice of substantial implementation," the administrators said in a statement.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:23 IST
South African Airways rescue plan ready bar the funding, say administrators
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

A rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) is ready and can be implemented once funding for the restructuring is found, the state-owned airline's administrators said on Tuesday. The administrators took over SAA in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published their restructuring plan for SAA last month, after repeated delays and fierce wrangling over the airline's future.

Their plan envisages scaling back the airline's fleet and shedding jobs, but it needs at least 10 billion rand ($604.81 million) of new funds to work, and the government has not yet said where it will find the money. "We are currently attending to and finalising the remaining outstanding administrative issues before filing a notice of substantial implementation," the administrators said in a statement. ($1 = 16.5341 rand)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Coffee June-qtr net profit jumps 77 pc to Rs 62 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year ago period. Consolidated total income for the quarter hig...

Three held for bid to illegally withdraw Rs 2.97 cr from bank

Three men were arrested here in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly trying to withdraw Rs 2.97 crore through a cheque by forging the signature of a Jharkhand-based businessman, police said. The incident occurred in the Medical Square branc...

Russia asks World Athletics to postpone decision on possible expulsion

Russias suspended athletics federation RusAF has asked World Athletics to postpone a decision on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion.RusAFs troubles have snowballed in recent months, with some of its officials and senior coaches emb...

Class 12 girl seeks Maha CM's help to bail out MSRTC employees

Daughter of an employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating she might have to quit her education in view of the COVID-19- triggered financial crisis affec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020