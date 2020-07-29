Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea launches safety probe into Tesla vehicles

Braking and steering systems including the Autopilot function were part of the investigation, a transport ministry official said on Wednesday. The ministry declined to elaborate but South Korean media said Tesla's Model 3 was under investigation, and the probe might take anywhere from six months to a year.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-07-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 07:42 IST
South Korea launches safety probe into Tesla vehicles

South Korea said it is investigating suspected safety issues with vehicles made by U.S. automaker Tesla Inc, which is competing strongly with Hyundai Motor Co in the South Korean electric vehicle market. Braking and steering systems including the Autopilot function were part of the investigation, a transport ministry official said on Wednesday.

The ministry declined to elaborate but South Korean media said Tesla's Model 3 was under investigation, and the probe might take anywhere from six months to a year. Tesla would cooperate with the investigation, an official at its South Korean unit said.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board last year cited driver errors and Tesla’s Autopilot design as the probable cause of a January 2018 crash of a Model S in California. In Hyundai's home market, Tesla had its best month in June, with its Model 3 beating Hyundai’s Kona EV, as well as premium models from BMW and Audi.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

Chandigarh India, July 29 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIO along with AMESYS INDIA has developed Suraksha, a microorganism decontamination box. Both UVC light and heat are used in the box a...

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels. In an update on the pandemics crippling imp...

Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer

The Government has taken further steps to put children first as part of its welfare overhaul, by starting work to remove the subsequent child policy from the Social Security Act 2018, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni announce...

Frazier leads Pirates to comeback win over Brewers

Adam Fraziers tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Fraziers first homer of the season came off Bobby Wahl 0-1 after Cole Tucker led off the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020