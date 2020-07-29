Heathrow calls for UK passenger testing to win 'quarantine roulette'
"The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. "Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette." "Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn't act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan," Holland-Kaye said.Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:46 IST
Heathrow Airport called on the British government to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that the country risked losing a game of global "quarantine roulette" after passenger numbers tumbled 96% in the second quarter. "The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. "Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette."
"Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn't act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan," Holland-Kaye said. Passenger numbers fell 96% in the second quarter while cargo volumes fell over 30%.
