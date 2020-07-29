Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife donates USD 1.7 billion for social causes

MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday (local time) that she has donated around USD 1.7 billion to groups involved in philanthropic causes such as healthcare, LGBT rights and racial justice.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:47 IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife donates USD 1.7 billion for social causes
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo credits: MacKenzie Scott Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday (local time) that she has donated around USD 1.7 billion to groups involved in philanthropic causes such as healthcare, LGBT rights and racial justice. Scott, who said she changed her surname after her divorce from Bezos last year, wrote in a post shared on Medium -- an online publishing platform -- said she pledged to give a majority of her wealth "back to the society that helped generate it", The Hill reported.

The 50-year-old's net worth is USD 60.4 billion, making her the 13th wealthiest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. "Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems or waking us up to the fact that a civilization this imbalanced is not only unjust but also unstable. What fills me with hope is the thought of what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer," she said.

"Opportunities that flowed from the mere chance of skin color, sexual orientation, gender or zip code may have yielded resources that can be powerful levers for change," she added. Scott said she instructed a team of non-profit advisors last fall to identify "organizations having a major impact on a variety of causes".

Her post included a break-up of where the money, which has been allocated, with over USD 586 million focussed on racial equality and USD 125 million dedicated to fighting climate change. NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the George W Bush Presidential Center, Advancement Project, and Educate Girls are some of the non-profit groups, which have received the donations, according to The Hill.

The divorce between Bezos, the world's richest man, and Scott reportedly gave her 25 percent of Bezo's Amazon stocks, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world. In May last year, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage extremely wealthy people to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. This was founded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda in 2010. Over 200 of the wealthiest people across the globe have signed the pledge.

However, Bezos, who has not participated in the initiative, announced the launch of the Bezos Earth Fund earlier this year, an initiative that will commit USD 10 billion to tackle climate change.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor...

Pujols hits home run No. 657 as Angels handle Mariners

Max Stassi, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon hit home runs as the Los Angeles Angels won their home opener, defeating the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Tuesday night. Pujols solo homer was the 657th of his career, which ranks sixth in major leag...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

Tobacco use accelerates transmission of COVID-19: Health ministry

New Delhi, July 29 PTI&#160;Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as smoking increases possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth, the Union Health Ministry has said, warning that use of tobacco products can incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020