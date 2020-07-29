Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory, rebuts U.S. criticism

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:29 IST
China says Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory, rebuts U.S. criticism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China said on Wednesday the Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory and it has the right to conduct law enforcement activities in the area, rebutting a U.S. military commander's criticism of incursions in territory which is also claimed by Japan. Japan earlier this month accused China of "relentless" intrusions in waters around the groups of islands claimed by both countries in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Tokyo and Diaoyu by Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, asked about the U.S. commander's remarks, told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing hopes the relevant parties will do more to uphold stability in the region instead of taking actions that are not conducive to peace and stability in the region.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...

Dodgers, Astros gear up for Round 2

What was for many an expected response to the offseason revelation that the Houston Astros illegally stole signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title unfolded Tuesday at Minute Maid Park when words were exchanged and then dugouts...

HC directs Facebook, Google to remove offending material on Sasikala

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Facebook and Google to remove alleged derogatory material related to BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa who claimed that her image was being tarnished by purported morphed photos and videos with a man on soci...

UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were "positive and productive"

Britains first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally, Truss said in a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020