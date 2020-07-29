Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM vows justice over dropping of Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

His current whereabouts is unknown. Prayuth said a committee had been formed to look at what led to the case being dropped but it would not interfere in the work of the attorney-general, police and court. The Office of the Attorney-General and police said they were also looking into what led to the case being dropped. Vorayuth had been accused of fleeing the scene of the crash.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:38 IST
Thai PM vows justice over dropping of Red Bull heir hit-and-run case
Representative image

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday his government would ensure justice prevails over a deadly 2012 hit-and-run linked to the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, amid public anger over the dropping of charges against him. The Office of the Attorney-General and the national police dropped criminal charges against Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya last month, without providing a reason, stirring public outrage about Thailand's entrenched culture of impunity for the rich and well-connected.

Vorayuth had missed eight summonses to appear in court in connection with the killing of policeman Wichien Klanprasert, whose body was dragged for dozens of metres under a Ferrari sports car owned by Vorayuth, who was 27 at the time. Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest five years after the incident and Vorayuth later left the country. His current whereabouts is unknown.

Prayuth said a committee had been formed to look at what led to the case being dropped but it would not interfere in the work of the attorney-general, police and court. The committee has 30 days to complete its task. "This case is of great interest to the people and society so we must find the truth to see where the problems are," he said.

"We must fix these problems to ensure justice in Thai society without dividing it along social class lines," he said. The Office of the Attorney-General and police said they were also looking into what led to the case being dropped.

Vorayuth had been accused of fleeing the scene of the crash. A family driver initially tried to take the blame but was later charged with giving a false statement to police. Police have said the old case against Vorayuth had officially ended and could only be relaunched if relatives of the victim filed the case directly to a court, or if there were new witnesses or evidence.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet's net loss in Q4 FY20 totals Rs 807 crore

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, including a non-cash loss of Rs 473 crore due to forex loss on restatement of lease liability due to Ind-AS 116. In the same quarter o...

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

South African officials have gathered not always at a distance for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the h...

Vatican allegedly hacked by China ahead of key talks

The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong have been the targets of alleged Chinese state-backed hackers ahead of talks on renewal of a landmark 2018 deal that helped thaw diplomatic relations between the Vatican and China, according...

World-class fighter jets will prove to be game-changer: Shah after Rafale landing in Ambala

Calling touchdown of Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase as historic day for Indian Air Force and proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020